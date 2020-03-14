New York confirms first coronavirus death as cases in state surpass 500

An elderly woman has become the first person to die of the coronavirus in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed Saturday.

Cuomo said the victim was an 82-year-old woman with emphysema.

She died Friday at a New York City hospital after being admitted on March 3.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the woman was one of the city's first coronavirus cases and had been in critical condition ever since she was hospitalized.

"We’ve known from the outset that these people are the most at risk in this pandemic, and today’s news is a sad confirmation of that reality," de Blasio said.

Her death raises the death toll from the virus that causes Covid-19 to 51 in the United States. Washington state has reported the most Covid-19 deaths—37.

Cuomo said there were now 524 cases in New York, up 100 from Friday.

"The more tests we take, the more that number will go up," he said. "Nobody believes there are only 500 cases of coronavirus in New York today."

New York surpassed Washington as the state with the most coronavirus cases on Friday.

On Friday, a drive-through testing facility was opened in New Rochelle in the New York City suburb of Westchester. Cuomo said the facility conducted 150 tests in its first day of operation, compared to 700 tests that were done statewide, WSYR-TV reported.

At a news conference in Albany on Friday, Cuomo told reporters the federal government and FDA had signed off on the state's request to run automated testing for coronavirus.

This new automated testing will allow New York state to run 6,000 tests a day under contract with 28 labs, QNS.com, a news website in Queens, New York City, reported. To date, only 3,000 tests have been run in New York.

“This is going to last weeks, months – this is not going to be gone next week,” said Cuomo, according to the news outlet. “Prepare yourself. This is going to be everywhere. My guess is there are thousands and thousands of cases walking around the state of New York.”