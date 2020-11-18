New York City's public schools to shut down Thursday over COVID spike

New York City schools will shut down starting Thursday due to a spike in COVID cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.

De Blasio said officials opted to close schools out of an abundance of caution after coronavirus test positivity rates surpassed a 3% threshold.

"We must fight back the second wave," the mayor said on Twitter.

NYC principals are reportedly being told to take necessary items home with them as remote teaching will begin in the morning.

Students will shift to remote learning during the indefinite shutdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.