New York City thief in Amazon Prime jacket caught on camera in $500K jewelry heist

Dramatic surveillance footage caught two thieves, one in an Amazon Prime jacket, breaking into a jewelry store in New York City and making off with $500,000 worth of high-end jewelry after beating an elderly employee with a handgun.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) are looking for the suspects who were caught on camera vandalizing the store and injuring the store's elderly employee. One of the suspects was seen on camera removing a hammer from his belt, while another was seen brandishing a handgun. One of the victims appeared to be wearing a bright blue, black, and white Amazon Prime jacket with black pants while the other suspect was seen wearing a lack hoodie and black pants.

It's not clear if the suspect has any affiliation with Amazon. The company did not immediately return a request for comment.

NYPD posted the surveillance video footage of thieves breaking into the Diamonds by Direct jewelry store on 39th Ave. near Prince St. in Flushing at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The dramatic video shows the 79-year-old female employee on the store's floor as glass shatters around her after being assaulted by the thieves.

According to police, the female employee was beaten and pistol-whipped during the heist.

Police shared that the pair stole approximately $500,000 worth of high-end jewelry before fleeing on foot southbound toward Prince Street.

The victim was taken to New York Hospital Queens and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).