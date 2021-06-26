New York City Mayor de Blasio mocked for tweet on 'bright' future of Big Apple amid city's crime wave

It’s hot. He’s not.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is getting dragged on Twitter for bragging about enjoying the Big Apple’s summer weather as violent crime soars and residents are moving out in droves.

"The future of New York City is so bright I gotta wear shades!" the progressive politician tweeted, days after city primary voters appear to have rejected his legacy by choosing a moderate, ex-NYPD captain as their next likely mayoral candidate. (The primary vote is not fully tabulated, with the city's new ranked-choice votes not yet counted.)

It was de Blasio's second attempt on the subject, after deleting a similar tweet and being mocked over the reflection of what appeared to be a woman's T-shirted chest that appeared in his mirrored sunglasses.

"The future isn’t so bright for these kids," one Twitter user replied, linking to a news story about a horrific daylight shooting in which a masked gunman murdered a man on a public street just inches away from two terrified children. "But for a pompous blowhard like you, I’m sure it’s great."

NYC MURDER CAUGHT ON VIDEO IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

In Brooklyn, four suspects are being sought for allegedly vandalizing a George Floyd memorial with white nationalist graffiti. The city’s famous Pride parade banned gay police officers from participating this year. And a city gang boss wanted for murder since March allegedly killed another man on Tuesday.

The only thing bright is arguably the broad daylight under which many of these crimes have taken place.

A Jeep veered onto a Bronx sidewalk last week, mowing down a family of six, according to the New York Post. A fight in Manhattan that same day left a man with a stab wound to the stomach before the suspect hopped in a car and crashed it four blocks away.

Not to mention a campaign volunteer for Eric Adams, the ex-cop and leading Democratic mayoral primary candidate, was stabbed in the Bronx over the weekend.

And the storied Greenwich Village neighborhood, where an average home costs $1.3 million, police say crime and anarchy are rampant: A bike-riding bandit allegedly snuck into an apartment through a 10-year-old girl’s window and rubbed his penis on her feet.

Not even the area around Central Park is safe. Surveillance video recorded the afternoon execution of a 20-year-old man in a car between Lexington and Park Avenues just a few weeks, ago.

But de Blasio didn't appear to have any of that on his mind when he was photographed wearing a peach-colored Hawaiian shirt and Bermuda shorts in a series of photos celebrating the reopening of the city’s public pools.

Another photo showed him playing a leisurely game of cornhhole with a couple of children, showing off his suntan, or lack thereof.

"You should consider bleaching your teeth too," one Twitter user replied. "#cornnuts."

De Blasio’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.