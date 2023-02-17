New York City house fire injures more than 20 firefighters, 3 seriously

More than 20 firefighters battling a blaze at a New York City home Friday were injured trying to extinguish the flames, officials said.

The New York Fire Department said the four-alarm fire broke out in a duplex home on Shotwell Avenue in Staten Island. A call about the fire came in around 1:30 p.m. as the flames began to spread quickly, officials said.

"With the amount of fire upon our arrival and the wind condition, it was a difficult fire," FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens told reporters.

Firefighters began working to put out the blaze and at least two became trapped in the home before one was able to get out. The other was rescued, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Three firefighters were seriously injured and another 19 had non-life threatening injuries, the FDNY said. The seriously injured firefighters were in stable condition.

"They are alert. They're talking. They're cracking jokes, which we're very grateful for," Kavanagh said.

First responders found a large area of flames in the back of the home. There appeared to be a partial collapse in that part of the house.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined but officials say it started in the back of the home between two buildings and quickly spread.

"It was definitely what we consider a close call today," said Hodgens.