NYC homeless man allegedly attacks good Samaritan offering a coat in frigid weather

A homeless man in New York City allegedly attacked and mugged a good Samaritan who gave him a coat in the city’s frigid temperatures, video shows.

A 59-year-old man is seen walking up to the homeless man lying on the sidewalk, identified as Xavier Israel, 25, on Wednesday morning on 5th Ave., the New York Post reported . The man is seen removing his own coat and placing it on top of Israel.

New York City saw a high of about 40 degrees that day.

The suspect then leaps up, pulls the victim to the ground and gets a hold of the man’s wallet. The victim attempts to fight for the wallet back, but gets punched and pushed back to the ground.

Israel fled the scene, but was soon arrested and charged with assault, robbery and grand larceny, according to the New York Post.

Police recovered $1,500 from Israel, according to sources who spoke with the outlet.

This isn’t the first time Israel has allegedly attacked someone. Just on Saturday, he was accused of hitting a 49-year-old woman and charged with assault.

He is also accused of attacking two people in Central Park on Jan. 2. He was charged with assault in that case.

There have been repeated unprovoked attacks on the streets of the Big Apple in recent months, including on Friday when a 17-year-old boy was slashed by a man with scissors in Penn Station.

