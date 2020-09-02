NYC gun violence surged 166% in August compared to same month last year, police say

Gun violence in New York City continues its upward trend with a 166% surge in the month of August compared to the same month last year, newly released statistics by the New York Police Department.

There were 242 shootings last month compared to the 91 recorded in August 2019, according to NYPD data. New York City saw 1,014 shootings to date as of Aug. 31 – an 87% spike from the 541 reported during the same period last year, police said.

The number of shooting victims reported this year has also nearly doubled compared to 2019. There have been 1,237 shooting victims since Aug. 30 – a 96% increase from the 631 during the same time in 2019, police said.

Murders have also seen an increase, with 291 so far this year compared to the 217 reported through August 2019.

President Trump has repeatedly threatened to send federal agents to New York City if local authorities don't stop the surge of violence.

Earlier this month, he tweeted that if Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, can’t take care of it, the government would do so.

“Law and Order,” he wrote. “If @NYCMayor can’t do it, we will!”

De Blasio later dismissed Trump’s tweet as “bluster,” telling reporters that a recent uptick in gun arrests was a hopeful sign that the NYPD “will turn this tide.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.