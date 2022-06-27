Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

New York City grandmother killed by vehicle fleeing police: report

Lynn Christopher, 67, identified by media as victim

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A 67-year-old New York City grandmother has died after being hit by a vehicle that was trying to flee police, reports say. 

Lynn Christopher was walking with her 8-year-old grandson around 7 p.m. on Saturday when she was fatally struck in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, according to media reports. 

"They just drove off and they left them in the street like they were garbage. Who does that?" daughter Lesley Christopher told CBS NY. "To good people who are just going about their day and just trying to live their life? I don't understand." 

Christopher added that "it's the most devastating thing in the world to see your mom and your nephew hurt and you can't go to them, to at least just be there with her." 

NYC CHINESE FOOD DELIVERYMAN’S ACCUSED KILLER MIGHT POST BAIL AFTER DUCK SAUCE DISPUTE TURNED DEADLY: REPORT 

A New York City grandmother was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend that was trying to flee police, reports say.

A New York City grandmother was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend that was trying to flee police, reports say. (Google Maps)

The New York City Police Department told Fox News Digital on Monday that "the investigation remains ongoing." 

Investigators who spoke to Fox5 NY say police attempted to stop an SUV that had mismatched license plates when the driver raced away. 

Lynn Christopher was struck around 7 p.m. Saturday in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, according to reports.

Lynn Christopher was struck around 7 p.m. Saturday in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, according to reports. (iStock )

The 8-year-old child is reported to be in critical condition at a local hospital, while other victims that were hit – including a cyclist – are said to be in stable condition. 

The NYPD told Fox News Digital on Monday that no arrests have been made following the incident.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital on Monday that no arrests have been made following the incident. (New York Police Department)

"The video I observed is chilling for anyone that lives in this community," New York City Mayor Eric Adams reportedly said following the incident. 

The two male suspects escaped on foot after hitting a total of four people and two vehicles, according to CBS NY. 