New York City deli employee nearly stabbed, shot in Brooklyn store

New York City police say a male suspect punched and tried stabbing a Brooklyn deli worker Saturday morning – before firing two shots into the Canarsie store.

The suspect walked into the deli at around 9:55 a.m. and started to argue with the employee, according to the New York Police Department. He punched the 41-year-old deli worker and tried to stab him with a knife.

After exiting the store, the suspect came back and fired two rounds into the deli.

The man then fled in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV heading northbound.

The deli employee was not physically harmed and refused medical attention.

The NYPD says the suspect is a bald Black man between the ages of 50 and 60 years old.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for more information, but none was available.