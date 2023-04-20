Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

New York City deli employee nearly stabbed, shot in Brooklyn store

NYPD said it believes the suspect fled in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
New York City police say a male suspect punched and tried stabbing a Brooklyn deli worker Saturday morning – before firing two shots into the Canarsie store. 

The suspect walked into the deli at around 9:55 a.m. and started to argue with the employee, according to the New York Police Department. He punched the 41-year-old deli worker and tried to stab him with a knife. 

After exiting the store, the suspect came back and fired two rounds into the deli.

The man then fled in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV heading northbound. 

MOTHER OF NYC MURDER VICTIM SHOUTS DOWN DEMOCRAT LAWMAKER: ‘DON’T INSULT MY INTELLIGENCE'

Surveillance footage of Canarsie suspect

The suspect walked into the Canarsie deli on Saturday morning and started to argue with the employee, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). (New York Police Department)

The deli employee was not physically harmed and refused medical attention.

The NYPD says the suspect is a bald Black man between the ages of 50 and 60 years old.

KAILYN GILLIS DRIVEWAY SHOOTING DEATH: BOYFRIEND DETAILS WRONG TURN IN NEW YORK WOODS, IMMEDIATE AFTERMATH

Canarsie deli store exterior

The shooting took place at a deli in Canarsie, Brooklyn in New York City. (Google Maps)

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for more information, but none was available.