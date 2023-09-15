Expand / Collapse search
New York City

New York City daycare children possibly consume fentanyl, 1 dead, 3 hospitalized: Report

One of the children from the New York City daycare needed Narcan at the hospital

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
One child has died, and three others were hospitalized after possibly consuming fentanyl at a daycare center in the Bronx in New York City on Friday.

An urgent 911 call came on Friday afternoon at around 2:45 p.m. for four unresponsive children at Divino Niño Daycare. 

Daycare in the Bronx

One child is dead and three others have been hospitalized after possibly consuming fentanyl at a Bronx day care center on Friday afternoon. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Firefighters

Police said they are investigating whether the children may have consumed fentanyl, the New York Post reported. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Four children had collapsed, including a 1-year-old boy, a 7-month-old girl, and two 2-year-old boys, FOX 5 New York confirmed.

The New York Post reported that the children possibly consumed fentanyl, though that has not been officially confirmed by New York police.

FOX 5 confirmed that one of the children at the hospitals needed Narcan, an over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment.

Firefighters

The children affected were aged 7 months, 1 year and two 2-year-olds  (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Firefighters

A source told FOX 5 NY that one of the children at one of the children needed Narcan. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

The 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The two 2-year-old boys and the baby girl remain in local hospitals. Police have not identified the names of the children.

Police are still investigating the circumstance around the incident.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.