New York City daycare children possibly consume fentanyl, 1 dead, 3 hospitalized: Report

One child has died, and three others were hospitalized after possibly consuming fentanyl at a daycare center in the Bronx in New York City on Friday.

An urgent 911 call came on Friday afternoon at around 2:45 p.m. for four unresponsive children at Divino Niño Daycare.

Four children had collapsed, including a 1-year-old boy, a 7-month-old girl, and two 2-year-old boys, FOX 5 New York confirmed.

The New York Post reported that the children possibly consumed fentanyl, though that has not been officially confirmed by New York police.

THE MOST ACCURATE EXPLANATION FOR THE RISE OF CRIME IN AMERICA

FOX 5 confirmed that one of the children at the hospitals needed Narcan, an over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The two 2-year-old boys and the baby girl remain in local hospitals. Police have not identified the names of the children.

Police are still investigating the circumstance around the incident.