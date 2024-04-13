New York City Council votes to approve enhanced safety measures for EMS workers

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The New York City Council approved several bills Thursday that would allow for enhanced safety measures for EMS workers, including body armor and self-defense training.

The legislation, initially sponsored by Minority Leader Joseph Borelli, would require that the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) provide workers with additional safety measures as they face various dangers while on the job, including assaults.

"These brave men and women put themselves in harm’s way every day to save New Yorkers’ lives," Borelli said in a statement released. "The least we can do is help protect them so they, too can get home safe to their families."

FORMER NYPD COMMISSIONER DOUBTS CITY'S CRIME TREND WILL CHANGE: 'PROGRESSIVE LEFT' HAS 'CAPTURED' POLICYMAKERS

Introduction 126-A would require the FDNY to provide EMS workers with body armor that "meet ballistic and stab resistant standards."

Introduction 127-A would also require that the fire department provide "de-escalation and self-defense training" to its workers. The training would be available once every third calendar year, according to the council's website.

FORMER NYPD DEPUTY CHARGED FOR ROLE IN CAMPAIGN DONATION SCHEME FOR MAYOR ERIC ADAMS

"I have been pushing these bills for several years and pleased I was finally able to get them passed," Borelli wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "EMTs are not second-rate first responders and deserve the best equipment and training we can afford them."

The bills will now head to Mayor Eric Adams' desk.

EMS workers have been victims of physical attacks in New York City in the past. In August 2023, a New York City man was indicted on charges of attempted murder and assault after having repeatedly stabbed an EMT in the back of an ambulance.

25-year-old EMT Julia Fatum required stitches for her chest wound, emergency surgery for her leg and several other surgeries for nerve damage in her left arm as a result of the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Christina Coulter contributed to this report.