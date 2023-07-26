New York City construction crane collapses, catches on fire

New York City authorities are warning the public to avoid the area of a Manhattan crane collapse Wednesday morning as users on social media are sharing videos and images of the construction crane on fire.

"Due to a crane collapse, please avoid the area of 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41 Street to West 42 Street," the New York City Police Department said in a tweet.

The incident has left one civilian and one firefighter injured, according to the New York City Fire Department, which added that it is "actively working to put the fire out."

The fire has since grown to be a five-alarm blaze, police say.

The source of the fire is not immediately clear.

Radio chatter from first responders indicate that they are having trouble reaching the fire as there is not enough pressure to hose.

The Con Edison energy company is on scene and ready to cut off gas in the area if needed, as one of its main lines runs directly underneath 10th Avenue.

The FDNY said the address of the collapse was 550 10th Avenue, which appears to be the site of an apartment building under construction.

One video shared on Twitter appears to show the arm of a crane attached to a building breaking off and hitting a building across the street, sending debris falling.

The arm then plummets to the ground and a loud noise could be heard while people are seen running away from the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Andrew Keiper and Alejandro Iglesias contributed to this report.