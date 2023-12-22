The New Year's resolution most Americans gave up on and when

It may be tradition for Americans to make New Year's resolutions, but so is giving up on them.

"I don't make any New Year’s resolutions," Ash told Fox News. "At my age, I’ve made so many and I've failed at so many of them.

"I think if you just live your life as best you can in a healthy, kind, happy way, you don't need to worry about the rest," she continued.

The top resolutions for 2024 are to improve fitness, finance and mental health, a Forbes Health survey found. But Americans told Fox News they gave up on some of the cliches this year: quitting the gym, ditching the diet and de-prioritizing sleep.

"The gym, it took one day for me to quit," Brenley, of Arizona, told Fox News. "I didn't work out. I walked in and walked out."

Matthew, from South Carolina, stuck with his resolution a little longer.

"I didn't quite prioritize reading the Bible like I wanted to," he said. "I gave up in about March. So, yeah, I failed."

Cassie, of Arizona, also gave up on her goal quickly.

"I said I was only going to get out twice a week and that only lasted through January," she said.

Sophia said she resolved to go to bed earlier.

"I haven’t gone to sleep early yet," Sophia told Fox News.

But Omar's goal was just to have a more optimistic outlook.

"Just seeing life in a positive way, trying to avoid negative thinking and live life peacefully," Omar told Fox News. "Enjoying every moment with family, friends and my wife."