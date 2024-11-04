Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC

New security fences seen around key DC sites ahead of Election Day

Landmark Washington D.C. sites, businesses preparing for election-related riots

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Fences, security measures in place in DC ahead of election day Video

Fences, security measures in place in DC ahead of election day

Security measures can be seen across Washington D.C. ahead of election day. FOX 5 DC reports. 

Federal government officials and local police are ramping up security measures at key locations across Washington, D.C., and Florida ahead of Tuesday's election.

On Sunday, crews were seen working on fencing off the Naval Observatory, where Vice President Kamala Harris lives. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told Fox 5 that the district has been preparing for the election for months, and heightened security measures will be in place through the inauguration in January. 

D.C. Police Department has put out a traffic notice on social media ahead of Harris' election night party at Howard University, as street closures, no parking zones and transit detours will be in effect.

FLORIDA WOMAN CALLS 911 FOR 'PIZZA,' GETS RESCUED FROM ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DURING ALLEGED RAPE ATTEMPT

White House fencing

Fencing can be seen around the White House ahead of the Nov. 5, 2024, presidential election.  (FOX 5 DC)

"The U.S. Secret Service is working closely with our federal, state and local partners in Washington, D.C. and Palm Beach County, Florida to ensure the heightened levels of safety and security this Election Day," an emailed statement to Fox News Digital from the U.S. Secret Service reads. 

"In the coming days, fencing and other physical public safety measures will be installed around the Naval Observatory, White House, and the Palm Beach County Convention Center. These enhancements are not in response to any specific issue but are part of wide-ranging public safety preparations for Tuesday's election."

TRUMP VS. HARRIS: CITIES ACROSS US BOARD UP AHEAD OF ELECTION

DC security sign

Law enforcement says they are not just preparing for the election, but the upcoming inauguration, as well.  (FOX 5 DC)

No current threats exist to the U.S. capital city ahead of the election, The Hill reports, but precautions are being taken in case the election results cause unrest.

Boarded up windows in DC

Windows are being boarded up in Washington, D.C., ahead of election day 2024.  (FOX 5 DC)

"I mean, it is sad that it has to come to that," D.C. resident Lucas Argeles told FOX 5 about the fences and boarded-up windows. "I understand why store owners, especially local businesses, would want to do that. Even outside of the elections, there have been other instances where they should have boarded and they didn’t. It’s sad. It’s the reality. But I hope that this time it’s just a precautionary measure, nothing happens, and then yeah." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry about what security measures they are taking. 