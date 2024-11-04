New security fences seen around key DC sites ahead of Election Day

Federal government officials and local police are ramping up security measures at key locations across Washington, D.C., and Florida ahead of Tuesday's election.

On Sunday, crews were seen working on fencing off the Naval Observatory, where Vice President Kamala Harris lives. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told Fox 5 that the district has been preparing for the election for months, and heightened security measures will be in place through the inauguration in January.

D.C. Police Department has put out a traffic notice on social media ahead of Harris' election night party at Howard University, as street closures, no parking zones and transit detours will be in effect.

"The U.S. Secret Service is working closely with our federal, state and local partners in Washington, D.C. and Palm Beach County, Florida to ensure the heightened levels of safety and security this Election Day," an emailed statement to Fox News Digital from the U.S. Secret Service reads.

"In the coming days, fencing and other physical public safety measures will be installed around the Naval Observatory, White House, and the Palm Beach County Convention Center. These enhancements are not in response to any specific issue but are part of wide-ranging public safety preparations for Tuesday's election."

No current threats exist to the U.S. capital city ahead of the election, The Hill reports, but precautions are being taken in case the election results cause unrest.

"I mean, it is sad that it has to come to that," D.C. resident Lucas Argeles told FOX 5 about the fences and boarded-up windows. "I understand why store owners, especially local businesses, would want to do that. Even outside of the elections, there have been other instances where they should have boarded and they didn’t. It’s sad. It’s the reality. But I hope that this time it’s just a precautionary measure, nothing happens, and then yeah."

U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry about what security measures they are taking.