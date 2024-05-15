New School anti-Israel protesters, faculty occupy campus building in NYC: report

Anti-Israel protesters and faculty at The New School in New York reportedly are occupying one of the institution’s buildings in an attempt to get its board of trustees to vote on divesting from companies supporting the Jewish State.

The occupation of the Welcome Center in Manhattan comes as two anti-Israel encampments have been ongoing at The New School – one led by students, and the other by faculty.

A report by The New School Free Press student newspaper said the occupiers were letting people out of the building on Tuesday night but not letting anyone inside.

The New School did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Those occupying the Welcome Center – which is the first stop on campus tours and houses multiple offices, including admissions – have renamed the building the "Lama Jamous Center" in reference to a 9-year-old Palestinian girl who has been reporting on the war in Gaza, according to The New School Free Press.

They want the private university to divest from companies that are backing Israel and are now hanging a Palestinian flag from the upper levels of the Welcome Center, it added.

The continued anti-Israel protests at The New School come as it is preparing to host its commencement ceremonies this Friday.

Graduation events at other colleges in Manhattan, such as Columbia University, have been frequently disrupted by anti-Israel protesters.

Earlier this month, the New York Police Department was called to break up anti-Israel protests at The New School and New York University.

After the operations, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told reporters that police took the actions "at the request of school presidents" and ultimately arrested 56 people, with no incidents.

