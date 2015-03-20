New petition planned for Oklahoma school shelters 1 year after tornado killed 7 students

next Image 1 of 3

It's been a little more than a year since seven Oklahoma children were killed when massive tornado destroyed their school.

But their families and other advocates are no closer to the goal of building storm shelters in every Oklahoma public school.

Organizers this week will begin circulating their second initiative petition calling for a statewide vote to fund the construction after abandoning the first one because of significant changes made by the Oklahoma attorney general's office.

The new petition drive kicks off Wednesday at an event that the Rev. Jesse Jackson is scheduled to attend.

The community of Joplin, Missouri, moved quickly to build such shelters after the deadly May 2011 tornado. The federal government is paying 75 percent of the cost.