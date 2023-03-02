Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

New Orleans woman uses Apple AirTag to find stolen wallet, confronts thief: Police

New Orleans police say that the woman confronted the suspect believed to have stolen the wallet containing the Apple AirTag

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A New Orleans woman used an Apple AirTag to locate her stolen wallet, then confronted the alleged thief, according to police.

The New Orleans Police Department says that the victim's wallet was stolen on Feb. 23, adding that an Apple AirTag was in the wallet. 

Officials say that the victim's AirTag notified her that the wallet was moving at around 8:45 p.m., and she decided to go and find it.

The AirTag tracking led the victim to a parking lot in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue, where she confronted the driver of the car, Diamond Williams, with the wallet allegedly inside.

NEW ORLEANS MAYOR RECALL ORGANIZERS SCORE DEAL THAT COULD LOWER SIGNATURE REQUIREMENT

New Orleans police say a s suspected wallet thief was located by the owner using an Apple AirTag.

New Orleans police say a s suspected wallet thief was located by the owner using an Apple AirTag. (NOPD and Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

When the victim confronted the alleged wallet thief, the suspect drove away.

Police say that an arrest warrant has been issued for Williams.

MARDI GRAS IN 'MURDER CAPITAL': NEW ORLEANS RESIDENTS CONCERNED CRIME CRISIS CREATES 'FEAR FACTOR'

Display of the Apple AirTag.

Display of the Apple AirTag. (Apple)

Anyone with information about Williams' location is encouraged to contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.