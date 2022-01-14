Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans
Published

New Orleans police release surveillance footage of armed robbery

New Orleans Police posted footage of the robbery

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Orleans authorities are searching for an armed suspect captured on surveillance video during a Wednesday hold-up at a convenience store.

An armed robbery supsect was caught on camera at a store in New Orleans during a Wednesday morning hold-up, police said.

An armed robbery supsect was caught on camera at a store in New Orleans during a Wednesday morning hold-up, police said. (New Orleans Police Department )

The robbery occurred just after 2 a.m, in the 9200 block of Airline Highway, the New Orleans Police Department said. 

Footage posted online by the NOPD shows a fully masked suspect armed with a handgun demanding money from a cashier. The cashier complied and the suspect fled on foot.   

LOUISIANA SHERIFF MAKES SUCCESSFUL ‘NO SHAVE’ FUNDRAISER YEARLONG: ‘IT’S A WIN-WIN'

Images released by the department show the suspect entering the store and holding what appears to be a pistol near a cash register. 

He is seen pointing the gun and mouthing something. A man behind the register is seen putting his hands above his head. 

 

  (New Orleans Police Department )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

No one was harmed during the robbery. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money