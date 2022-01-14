New Orleans police release surveillance footage of armed robbery
New Orleans Police posted footage of the robbery
New Orleans authorities are searching for an armed suspect captured on surveillance video during a Wednesday hold-up at a convenience store.
The robbery occurred just after 2 a.m, in the 9200 block of Airline Highway, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Footage posted online by the NOPD shows a fully masked suspect armed with a handgun demanding money from a cashier. The cashier complied and the suspect fled on foot.
Images released by the department show the suspect entering the store and holding what appears to be a pistol near a cash register.
He is seen pointing the gun and mouthing something. A man behind the register is seen putting his hands above his head.
No one was harmed during the robbery.