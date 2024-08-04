Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans

New Orleans police chief strikes 2 pedestrians with her vehicle, injuring 1: report

A woman was transported to a hospital in stable condition, while a man did not report any injuries

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick struck two pedestrians with her vehicle on Saturday night, injuring one of them, according to the police department.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Decatur and Iberville streets, police said, according to Fox 8.

Both a man and a woman were struck in the incident.

New Orleans Police

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick struck two pedestrians with her vehicle on Saturday night. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

The woman was transported to a hospital in stable condition, while the man did not report any injuries.

Kirkpatrick took breathalyzer and urinalysis tests. The breathalyzer test showed no signs of alcohol consumption, returning a result of 0.00. The urinalysis results will be returned within a few days, police said.

Anne Kirkpatrick

New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick (center) walks with The Mystic Krewe of Barkus parade in the French Quarter during 2024 Mardi Gras on February 04, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Getty Images)

Pictures posted on social media show Kirkpatrick was not in uniform at the time of the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.