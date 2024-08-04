New Orleans police chief strikes 2 pedestrians with her vehicle, injuring 1: report

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick struck two pedestrians with her vehicle on Saturday night, injuring one of them, according to the police department.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Decatur and Iberville streets, police said, according to Fox 8.

Both a man and a woman were struck in the incident.

The woman was transported to a hospital in stable condition, while the man did not report any injuries.

Kirkpatrick took breathalyzer and urinalysis tests. The breathalyzer test showed no signs of alcohol consumption, returning a result of 0.00. The urinalysis results will be returned within a few days, police said.

Pictures posted on social media show Kirkpatrick was not in uniform at the time of the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.