Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

First female mayor of Louisiana town resigns before being charged with sexual assault of a juvenile

Misty Roberts was released on $75,000 bond

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Former Louisiana judge granted bond 3 years after conviction for sex crimes Video

Former Louisiana judge granted bond 3 years after conviction for sex crimes

Jeff Perilloux, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted of four sex crimes against teens, has been granted bond as he seeks to appeal his conviction, according to reports. Credit: WVUE

The first female mayor of one Louisiana town resigned her post days before being charged with sexual relations with a juvenile. 

Mayor Misty Roberts Clanton, 42, stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana nearly a week before allegations were levied against her by one juvenile victim.

LSU'S JAVIEN TOVIANO ARRESTED ON VIDEO VOYEURISM CHARGES

On August 1, Clanton turned herself in to investigators from the Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit at Beauregard Parish Detention Center.

Mugshot of Misty Roberts, 42

Former mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, Misty Roberts Clanton, has been arrested after allegations of sexual conduct with a juvenile. (Louisiana State Police)

The former mayor is charged with third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, according to the Louisiana State Police. The age of the juvenile victim in question has not been released.

According to an interview with Clanton in a local publication from May 2024, she intended to run for mayor of DeRidder once more in 2026. She is also a mother of two, including one 14-year-old son.

SUSPECT IN NEW ORLEANS TOUR GUIDE MURDER IN US ILLEGALLY, HAS CRIMINAL HISTORY: ICE

"On July 26, 2024, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against the former Mayor of DeRidder for allegations of sexual relations with a juvenile," wrote the Louisiana State Police in a statement. 

Louisiana State Police cruiser parked in front of the SuperDome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Louisiana State Police have arrested 42-year-old former Mayor Misty Roberts Clanton on charges related to sexual assault of a juvenile. (Louisiana State Police via Facebook)

"The investigation resulted in the arrest of 42-year-old Misty Roberts."

"As the investigation progressed, LSP SVU conducted interviews with two juveniles, one of which was the victim. Both juveniles confirmed Roberts had sexual intercourse with one juvenile victim while employed as Mayor," continued the statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clanton has been released on $75,000 bond and the case remains under investigation.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com