First female mayor of Louisiana town resigns before being charged with sexual assault of a juvenile

The first female mayor of one Louisiana town resigned her post days before being charged with sexual relations with a juvenile.



Mayor Misty Roberts Clanton, 42, stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana nearly a week before allegations were levied against her by one juvenile victim.



LSU'S JAVIEN TOVIANO ARRESTED ON VIDEO VOYEURISM CHARGES



On August 1, Clanton turned herself in to investigators from the Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit at Beauregard Parish Detention Center.

The former mayor is charged with third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, according to the Louisiana State Police. The age of the juvenile victim in question has not been released.



According to an interview with Clanton in a local publication from May 2024, she intended to run for mayor of DeRidder once more in 2026. She is also a mother of two, including one 14-year-old son.



SUSPECT IN NEW ORLEANS TOUR GUIDE MURDER IN US ILLEGALLY, HAS CRIMINAL HISTORY: ICE



"On July 26, 2024, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against the former Mayor of DeRidder for allegations of sexual relations with a juvenile," wrote the Louisiana State Police in a statement.

"The investigation resulted in the arrest of 42-year-old Misty Roberts."

"As the investigation progressed, LSP SVU conducted interviews with two juveniles, one of which was the victim. Both juveniles confirmed Roberts had sexual intercourse with one juvenile victim while employed as Mayor," continued the statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Clanton has been released on $75,000 bond and the case remains under investigation.