New Orleans mom and daughter fatally shot in home, investigation ongoing

A mother and daughter were fatally shot early Saturday in their home north of New Orleans, authorities said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting that happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a home in Hammond, news outlets reported.

Deputies received a call about a shooting at a residence and when they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said.

Investigators said Brandy Smith died at the scene, while her daughter died after being transported to an area hospital.

Deputies have not said who may have shot the Smiths.

"At this time, the investigation is ongoing," deputies said.

Travis asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the sheriff’s office at 985-345-6150 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 800-554-5245. Tips can also be sent via www.tangicrimestoppers.com.