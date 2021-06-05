New Orleans man shoots and kills suspected home invader in French Quarter

New Orleans police say no charges will be filed at this time against a man who shot and killed a suspected home invader on Thursday night in the French Quarter, FOX8 reports.

The suspected home invader was banging on the door and lunged at the homeowner when he opened it, according to the local news outlet.

Neighbors told the Times Picquayne and the New Orleans Advocate that before the shooting, they saw a man who appeared to be intoxicated pulling on door handles in the neighborhood as well as knocking on doors.

TORNADO WREAKS HAVOC IN NEW ORLEANS, DAMAGING HOMES AND KNOCKING DOWN UTILITY POLES

"A lot of violence happens at 3 or 4 a.m.," a French Quarter resident, Dereck Terry, told the local newspaper. "But I could have easily been riding my bike during this."

Crime has surged in New Orleans in 2021. Armed robberies are up 25.5%, aggravated assaults are up 44.8%, homicides with a firearm are up 22.4%, and non-fatal shootings are up 79.5%, according to the New Orleans City Council Crime Dashboard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No charges will be filed in Thursday night's shooting, FOX8 reports.

Louisiana's stand your ground doctrine states that, "A person who is not engaged in unlawful activity and who is in a place where he or she has a right to be shall have no duty to retreat before using deadly force… and may stand his or her ground and meet force with force."