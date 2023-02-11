Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans bicyclist wrestles away armed robber's gun on Bourbon Street, police say

By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
A passing bicyclist fought an armed robber in New Orleans who held two people at gunpoint and demanded all their belongings, police said.

The Good Samaritan wrestled the gun away from the suspect after that person approached a man and woman, both 28 years old, on the 1200 block of Bourbon Street around 3:13 a.m. on Feb. 10, New Orleans police said. 

AS LSU REELS FROM MADISON BROOKS ALLEGED RAPE AND DEATH, CRIME TURNS COLLEGE TOWN INTO ‘WARZONE’

There were no injuries, and the suspect fled. 

Police didn't release any other details about the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

