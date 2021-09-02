New Orleans 911 operator sought after deliberately disconnecting calls, police say

New Orleans police are looking for a 911 operator accused of deliberately hanging up during emergency calls and has since been fired, authorities said.

The New Orleans Police Department on Thursday said it was looking for Precious Stephens on charges of malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication.

Stephens was working with the Orleans Parish Communications District when she allegedly disconnected 911 calls without taking vital information or relaying the calls to other dispatchers for aid. Fox News has reached out to the district.

A report on her was taken on Aug. 23, police said.

The district conducted an investigation into a random set of calls during Stephens' shifts on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, NOLA.com reported.

"(The district) has and will continue to cooperate with the ... investigation into this matter and dedicated to providing any and all assistance to aid in (the) efforts," the district said in a statement to the newspaper.

Louisiana defines malfeasance in office as someone failing or refusing to perform any duty lawfully required of them.