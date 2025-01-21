New migrant caravan making its way to border despite Trump taking office

Just hours before President Donald Trump was sworn into office on Monday, a migrant caravan of more than 2,000 people set off from deep in southern Mexico with the aim of crossing into the U.S.

The caravan, consisting of men, women, and children from various countries, was seen marching through the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the Guatemalan border in darkness early Monday. The migrants were carrying bags and rucksacks while migrant parents could be seen pushing children in strollers or carrying youngsters on their shoulders.

It's at least the tenth-largest caravan to walk out of Tapachula since the U.S. election, according to Border Report. It would take an adult migrant about 16 days of non-stop walking to get to the southern border.

The caravan is on the march despite Trump signing a flurry of executive orders on Monday clamping down on illegal immigration. He also declared a national border emergency.

In one order, Trump directed the federal government to resume construction of the border wall, which was largely dormant under the Biden administration. That order also ended Biden-era parole policies, including the use of the CBP One app to parole migrants into the U.S.

Erkin Torres, a migrant from Colombia who is part of the caravan, said he believes that Trump’s actions cannot supersede the United Nations, inferring what he believes is his right to apply for asylum.

"Just as Donald Trump takes power, he can't surpass the United Nations, understand? United as one," Torres told Reuters.

"The world is complete and supporting us because the cause is one: better economic stability and giving a better future to those children there."

Another migrant, Maria Leidis from Cuba, said the new U.S. government will still provide a pathway for the migrants to enter the U.S. despite the CBP One app going offline.

"Well, we feel quite sad because our goal is to enter, and knowing they won't let us in breaks our hearts," she told Reuters. "But we think that if not through this CBP One application, he'll set another way, and we'll enter."

Migrants form caravans because they believe there is safety in numbers, as it is hard or impossible for immigration agents to detain large groups of hundreds of migrants. Some hope to catch rides to help them on their journey, while others will make the arduous trip to the southern border by foot in the searing heat.

Many caravans break up after a few days of walking, while the Mexican government says it’s been trying to break them up also amid Trump promising to impose massive tariffs on Mexico if it doesn’t stop the influx.

Elsewhere, migrants waiting for an appointment via the app were left stranded at various locations along the Mexican side of the southern border.

As well as the cancelation of the CBP One app, Trump also ordered government agencies to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), known as the Remain-in-Mexico policy. That policy from Trump's first term, which was ended by the Biden administration, required migrants to stay in Mexico for the duration of their asylum hearings.

Another order directed U.S. troops to be deployed to the border under U.S. Northern Command to prioritize U.S. border and territorial integrity in strategic planning.

President Trump also designated international cartels and organizations, including MS-13 and the bloodthirsty Tren de Aragua, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT). An FTO designation allows for targeted action against members, including financial penalties.

Reuters contributed to this report.