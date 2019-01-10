Driver of stolen Postal Service truck arrested after chase ends in crash, police say

As the U.S. Postal Service motto says, "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."

But a suspect who allegedly stole a Postal Service truck in New Mexico on Wednesday found that she could be stopped by "stop sticks" placed in the road and a police vehicle crashing into the truck, according to reports.

CHICAGO RESIDENTS SHOT BY MAN DRESSED AS POSTAL WORKER

The suspect, identified as Chanel Eskleson, 34, was taken into custody in Raton, just south of the Colorado border, soon after police spotted the postal vehicle on Interstate 25 and initiated a pursuit, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

"Stop sticks" or spike strips were deployed to end the chase, but a police vehicle crashing into the mail truck had the most impact, according to the Journal.

It was unknown if any police officers were injured during the pursuit, crash and arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Around 8 a.m., police had learned that the Postal Service vehicle had been stolen from the Maxwell area, about a three-hour drive northeast of Albuquerque.

Eskleson has been booked into the Colfax County Detention Center on suspicion of theft, burglary, aggravated assault and two other charges. It was unclear Wednesday if Eskleson had a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.