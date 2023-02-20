New Jersey water park closes after decorative helicopter falls, injures 4

A New Jersey water park is closed after a decorative helicopter hanging from a ceiling crashed into a swimming pool and injured four people Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The suspended prop fell just after 3 p.m. at the DreamWorks Water Park, a venue that is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex in East Rutherford.

One patron was hospitalized while three others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, New Jersey State Police said. None of the injuries were life-threatening. The ages of the victims were not immediately released.

All guests were evacuated from the venue, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police said no additional details were immediately available.

A mall spokerson said in a statement obtained by FOX5 New York that the "safety of our guests is our highest priority" and that a "thorough investigation" into the incident will take place to ensure the park meets all safety requirements.

American Dream tweeted that the water park will remain closed through at least Wednesday. Guests who purchased tickets in advance are asked to check their email for more information.

FOX News Digital reached out to American Dream for more information but did not immediately hear back.

The American Dream mall is located about 13 miles west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.