New Jersey school denies autistic boy lunch over billing issue

New York News | New York City Breaking News

The mother of a kindergarten student with autism is outraged because the boy was denied lunch at his New Jersey school due to a billing issue.

MyFoxNY.com reports that Sylvia and John Caravella say they received a note from Cliffwood Elementary School on Tuesday indicating that their five-year-old son, John Robert, did not receive lunch. The Caravellas admit they missed the payment for the first few days of lunch, but said that the school should not have withheld food.

David Healy, superintendent of the Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District, said the boy did have a snack and juice earlier that day, but admitted its not a practice of the district to deny food to any student.

"It's an unfortunate oversight that since has been addressed," Healy told MyFoxNY.com.

Healy, who has apologized to the Caravellas, said it was an isolated incident.

Click for more from MyFoxNY.com.