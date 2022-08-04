Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

New Jersey school bus aide accused of assaulting 9-year-old boy

Pemberton School District in New Jersey places worker on administrative leave

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey school bus aide is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 9-year-old student earlier this week. 

Donald Pride, 72, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault stemming from an altercation that allegedly unfolded Monday on a Pemberton School District bus, according to Fox29 Philadelphia. 

"We immediately launched an internal investigation, contacted the appropriate authorities, and placed the employee on administrative leave pending further investigation," the southern New Jersey district said in a statement to 6ABC. 

NEW JERSEY POLICE SEARCH FOR BLOODIED WOMAN IN SEMI-TRUCK SCREAMING FOR HELP

"Pemberton Township Schools takes allegations of inappropriate staff conduct very seriously and remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all our students," it added. 

FORMER CHICAGO ELEMENTARY TEACHER SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS FOR SEXUALLY EXPLOITING CHILD 

Pride, 72, is accused of assaulting a 9-year-old child.

Pride, 72, is accused of assaulting a 9-year-old child. (iStock)

Details about the altercation were not immediately available. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pemberton Township Police for further comment. 

Pride is being held in Burlington County Jail ahead of a court appearance. 