New Jersey school bus aide accused of assaulting 9-year-old boy

A New Jersey school bus aide is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 9-year-old student earlier this week.

Donald Pride, 72, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault stemming from an altercation that allegedly unfolded Monday on a Pemberton School District bus, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.

"We immediately launched an internal investigation, contacted the appropriate authorities, and placed the employee on administrative leave pending further investigation," the southern New Jersey district said in a statement to 6ABC.

"Pemberton Township Schools takes allegations of inappropriate staff conduct very seriously and remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all our students," it added.

Details about the altercation were not immediately available.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pemberton Township Police for further comment.

Pride is being held in Burlington County Jail ahead of a court appearance.