New Jersey rescue crews save 2 from disabled sailboat off popular beach

Emergency crews in Ocean City, New Jersey, jumped into action to rescue two people who were stranded on a disabled sailboat that ultimately grounded on a sandbar close to the beach on Saturday afternoon.

The Ocean City Firefighters Association said that at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, emergency personnel, Ocean City police and beach patrol members responded to the area near 22nd Street and the beach for a water rescue.

When they arrived, rescuers saw that a nearly 40-foot sailboat was disabled and in distress with two people on board.

The sailboat was quickly approaching a sandbar as rough surf tossed the vessel around.

The firefighters performed a water rescue and first contacted the two individuals on the sailboat.

Then, as the boat grounded on the sandbar, firefighters rescued the two people on board.

One of the individuals was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Facebook, the association credited "a fast response and team effort" for leading to a positive outcome for all individuals involved in the incident.