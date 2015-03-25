Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

New Jersey police seek suspect in sex assault on 96-year-old woman

Fox News

Police are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted, beat and robbed a 96-year-old woman in her southern New Jersey home.

Relatives say the masked suspect sneaked into the woman's Pleasantville home when she went outside to get a newspaper early Saturday. Pleasantville is just outside Atlantic City.

Relatives, who asked not to be named to protect her identity, told WMGM-TV she said the suspect knocked her on the floor and tried to strangle her.

Her son, a former police officer, told the station that he had to maintain himself "cause I would've taken the law into my hands and I don’t want to do that."

The victim is staying with family.  Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 609-641-6100.