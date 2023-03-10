Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

New Jersey police officer shot, hospitalized in critical condition

The New Jersey police officer was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A police officer in New Jersey was injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in Deptford, New Jersey on Friday afternoon after 1 p.m., according to FOX 29.

Shots broke out on a dead end within a residential area, sources said.

The officer is in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital.

The shooting happened in Deptford, New Jersey on Friday afternoon after 1 p.m., according to FOX 29. (FOX 29)

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said there's no danger or threat to the public.

