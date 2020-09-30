NJ officers harassed with sex toy get nearly $2.5M payout in lawsuit: report

A New Jersey borough settled a lawsuit with police employees who claimed to have been harassed with a sex toy known as “Big Blue” for nearly a decade, a report said Tuesday.

Mountainside officials approved a $2.45 million payout on Sept. 18 to be split among five Mountainside police officers and one part-time employee, the New York Post reported.

The group of police employees alleged that top police and municipal officials allowed the “harassing, inappropriate and illegal conduct” with the sex toy – a dildo, according to documents obtained by the paper. The complaint said the harassment began in 2007 or 2008.

The group claimed internal affairs officer Andrew Huber “would [wave] around Big Blue, throw it within the Detective Bureau, and throw it at people walking past the Detective Bureau.”

Officer Thomas Murphy filmed one of the alleged instances and teased a dispatcher after Huber hit him in the face with “Big Blue,” according to the complaint.

Murphy said, “What’s it smell like?” and “I hope it doesn’t smell like what I think it smells like,” the complaint alleges.

Huber and Chief Allan Attanasio resigned in August 2018 as a result of the lawsuit. Murphy was suspended without pay after the lawsuit was filed, according to the Post, and is no longer listed on the department’s public payroll.

While the borough attorney did not respond to the Post’s request for comment, the attorney for the police employees, Charles Sciarra, said: “The matter has been amicably resolved.”