New Jersey

New Jersey mother accused of drowning her 2 young children, stabbing 1

Naomi Elkins is facing two counts of murder and other charges

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A mother in Lakewood, New Jersey, faces murder charges after she allegedly drowned her two young children after stabbing one of them Tuesday afternoon.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that 27-year-old Naomi Elkins faces two counts of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the death of her two children.

Officers with the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to a home on Shenandoah Drive in Lakewood just before 5 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that two children had a cardiac arrest.

When the officers arrived, they saw members of Hatzalah Medical Services providing lifesaving aid to a 1-year-old and 3-year-old

Naomi Elkins booking photo

Naomi Elkins of Lakewood, N.J., is accused of killing her two children by drowning both and stabbing one. (Ocean County Jail)

Despite those efforts, both children were pronounced dead at the home.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit determined both victims were Elkins’ children.

The investigation revealed the 1-year-old child had been stabbed and both children were drowned, the prosecutor’s office said.

"Continuing investigation revealed that Elkins was responsible for the deaths of both of her children," a release from the prosecutor’s office said.

Elkins was arrested without incident and taken to the Ocean County Jail, where she is being held without bond.

