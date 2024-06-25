Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

Young boy, 6, drowns in New Jersey summer day camp swimming pool

The child was found unresponsive in the shallow end of the pool

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Young boy drowns at New Jersey day camp Video

Young boy drowns at New Jersey day camp

A 6-year-old boy drowned at a Burlington County, New Jersey, summer camp on Monday, June 24. (WTXF)

A 6-year-old boy drowned in a pool on the first day of a New Jersey day camp.

In a letter obtained by FOX 29, Liberty Lake Day Camp owner Andy Pritikin announced that the 6-year-old drowned in the camp's pool on Monday at approximately 2 p.m.

"We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken," officials wrote in the announcement. "Our thoughts at this most difficult time are with our camper's family, friends and loved ones — and we are respecting their privacy at this time,"

VIDEO: FATHER RESCUES DAUGHTER FROM DROWNING IN POOL

A summer camp in Burlington County, N.J., is grieving after a 6-year-old camper drowned.

A summer camp in Burlington County, N.J., is grieving after a 6-year-old camper drowned. (FOX 29)

A lifeguard found the camper unresponsive in a shallow pool, pulled him out of the water and administered CPR.

He was taken to Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly, where he was pronounced dead.

Liberty Lake sign

A child died at Liberty Lake Day Camp in Bordentown, N.J., on Monday. (FOX 29)

An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday, and the investigation remains ongoing, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 60-acre camp has been open for more than 20 years, according to its website.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Liberty Lake Day Camp for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.