Young boy, 6, drowns in New Jersey summer day camp swimming pool

A 6-year-old boy drowned in a pool on the first day of a New Jersey day camp.

In a letter obtained by FOX 29, Liberty Lake Day Camp owner Andy Pritikin announced that the 6-year-old drowned in the camp's pool on Monday at approximately 2 p.m.

"We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken," officials wrote in the announcement. "Our thoughts at this most difficult time are with our camper's family, friends and loved ones — and we are respecting their privacy at this time,"

A lifeguard found the camper unresponsive in a shallow pool, pulled him out of the water and administered CPR.

He was taken to Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday, and the investigation remains ongoing, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The 60-acre camp has been open for more than 20 years, according to its website.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Liberty Lake Day Camp for comment.