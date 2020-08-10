New Jersey house party with 300 attendees busted, host arrested

An unidentified host of a New Jersey party with 300 attendees, mostly not from the area, was arrested on Sunday, according to reports.

Police said partygoers at the "pop up" party at a home on Wilson Drive in the Ramtown neighborhood were seen straggling on other properties and urinating.

Most guests complied with cops upon their arrival.

"Several patrol units will remain in the area to prevent others from arriving and/or returning and to monitor surrounding streets as there's been reports of stragglers urinating on people's property and vehicles," wrote the Howell Township Police Department in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

The party was advertised on Instagram promising a DJ and pool part, NJ.com reported. Dubbed the "Real Big Drip 5," the event charged $30 for women and $40 for men.

New Jersey health officials have advised holding gatherings outdoors rather than indoors, with masks and social distancing in place.

Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order allows for outdoor gatherings of up 500 people, provided attendees wear face coverings and keep 6 feet of distance between people

Large parties have popped up around New Jersey in recent weeks as summer hit full swing, prompting Murphy to issue numerous warnings and leading Airbnb to announce it would remove 35 listings for “party houses” around the state.

The governor said on Monday that there are about 250 new positive cases reported since Sunday, putting the total at 185,000.

There were 4 deaths, putting the death toll at 14,025.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.