New Jersey fire breaks out at chemical plant; resident advised to keep windows closed

The city's mayor is requiring that residents shut their windows

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A six-alarm fire broke out at a chemical plant in Passaic, New Jersey on Friday night.

Passaic Mayor, Hector Lora said in a Facebook live video that all nearby residents should close their windows.

"We are requiring all residents to close your window, stay away from the immediate area," Lora said.

A massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in Passaic, New Jersey Friday evening. (CREDIT: @Ameer via Twitter)

Lora said that the fire has not reached the chemicals inside the plant, but noted that it was spreading closer.

He also noted that there are no injuries currently reported.

