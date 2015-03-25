New Jersey fashionista left 'grudge list' before jumping to death, sources say

A beautiful young fashionista jumped to her death from the George Washington Bridge last night — leaving behind a Louis Vuitton bag containing a “suicide diary” that included a list of five girls she did not want to attend her funeral, sources said.

Ashley A. Riggitano, 22, placed her handbag on a walkway at around 4:40 p.m. before leaping from a point midway at the Jersey-bound lanes of the upper level, authorities said.

Several witnesses, including riders on a jitney bus, watched in horror as she plunged into the Hudson River.

Her body was pulled out by the harbor patrol shortly after she jumped.

In the designer bag were pages of handwritten notes that described Riggitano’s torment and that singled out the five people.

“All my other ‘friends’ are in it for gossip,” she wrote. “Never there.”

She also directed her rage at a man who she said hadn’t treated her well. That person was invited to the funeral, but Ashley wrote she hopes he “gets what he deserves” when he gets there.

The stunning young woman worked as an intern for the New York-based jewelry and fashion designer Alex Woo.

Her family, reached at home in Paramus, N.J., would not comment on the tragic incident.

