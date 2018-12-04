New Jersey bill allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s license

New Jersey lawmakers have introduced a bill that would make obtaining a driver’s license easier for undocumented immigrants, News 12 New Jersey reported.

The proposed bill would effectively create “two categories of driver’s licenses and identification cards,” the report said. Residents who are unable to prove “lawful residents” in the United States, will be allowed to receive permits and standard driver’s licenses or identification cards.

Critics say the bill is unfair because legal New Jersey residents must provide “six points” of identification to get a driver’s license – something many undocumented immigrants don’t have, according to the report.

But the bill’s proponents, like the group "Let’s Drive NJ," believe it will keep the roads safer and “strengthen cooperation between immigrant communities and law enforcement.”

“When more motorists are registered and licensed, law enforcement will be able to hold more motorists accountable for their driving records,” the group said.

Let’s Drive NJ’s Facebook page states its campaign “fights to allow New Jerseyans who can prove their identity and NJ state residence to be licensed, trained, and insured."

Reverend Sammy Arroyo, a United Methodist pastor said, “[t]his bill will help the most marginalized members in our communities be able to live without fear. Additionally, driver’s licenses will also enhance their opportunities to contribute to the state’s economy. We call on our State leaders to pass this sensible and fair law.”

The bill arrives as New Jersey lawmakers are working to comply with new federal regulations that require all states comply with the "REAL ID program" by 2020.