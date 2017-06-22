New Jersey Assembly passes bill requiring education on law enforcement

The New Jersey state education assembly passed a bill Thursday that would require school districts to provide guidance on interacting with law enforcement officials.

The bill, which would begin with the 2018-2019 school year, would mandate that schools teach students about the role police play in public safety, obeying law enforcement officials, and a person’s rights while interacting with a police officer.

The bill requires that the education would be broken into two parts: an “age-appropriate” curriculum for children in kindergarten through fourth grade, and a “more rigorous” curriculum for 5th grade through 12th grade students.

The initial bill that was introduced for the 2016 school year, according to NBC, required schools to teach students the role of law enforcement officials, and “an individual’s responsibilities to comply with a directive from a law enforcement official.”

The bill that passed Thursday was amended to require educators to teach about “an individual’s rights under law in interacting with a law enforcement official.”