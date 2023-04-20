New Hampshire voters weigh in on 2024 contenders as Vivek Ramaswamy visits all 10 counties

Voters at a campaign event for presidential candidate and former businessman Vivek Ramaswamy weighed in on his chances to make it to the White House.

"I like Trump and I like that I'm still hanging on to Trump, but this guy, he may have sealed the deal for me," said Marie from North Hampton, New Hampshire.

Attendees spoke to Fox News during an event at the Elks Lodge in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, which was part of Ramaswamy’s multi-day tour to the Granite State’s 10 counties. The "Woke, Inc" author announced his campaign in February and is running as a business-minded youthful outsider.

Several attendees said they were undecided but liked what Ramaswamy had to say.

Smitty, from Kingston, said that while he likes Ramaswamy, he trusts former President Trump more.

"Trump has the record, he’s already shown he can do it. This guy, I believe he can do it too," he said. "So that's what's making it tough is Trump's done it and I know he can do it again."

Anne, from Kittery, Maine, said she’s interested in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But since he hasn’t announced yet, she’s supporting Vivek.

"I haven’t officially decided yet," she said. "But at this point, I’d say Vivek."

Billy, 26, from Portsmouth, said he likes Ramaswamy because he’s able to speak to issues concerning young people such as himself.

"I really like his style, I’ve followed him on social media for a while," Billy said. "His stance on central bank digital currencies really aligns well with me."

Ramaswamy pointed to his youth as an advantage for his campaign during his speech.

"I’m 37 years old, I was born in 1985," he said. "I am the first millennial candidate to ever run for U.S. president as a Republican."

Multiple attendees also praised his youth and ability to connect voters of all ages.

"He’s young enough to where he can talk to and relate to a younger generation but he’s old enough to show wisdom that an older generation can trust him," said Warren from Stratham, New Hampshire.

Susan from York, Maine, agreed, telling Fox News that Ramaswamy "covers all ages."

"So his youth is to his favor for one group, but based on the questions and who asked questions tonight, he covers all ages," she added.

Throughout his speech to a packed room of more than 100 attendees, Ramasawamy, who was the founder and CEO of the pharmaceutical company Roivant Science, touted his background as a businessman and outsider.

"I studied molecular biology at Harvard," Ramaswamy said while discussing climate change. "I care about the scientific method, the pursuit of truth which relies by the way on skepticism and free speech and open debate."

Kevin from Rye, New Hampshire said Ramaswamy’s outsider perspective delivers new ideas into the conversation.

"To say things like ‘I’m going to shut down the Department of Education’ or ‘I will secure the border with troops,’ those are thoughts you are not going to get from inside the beltway."

Smitty added that "everyone has to pay attention to this guy, he’s the one to look at, he’s the real deal."

