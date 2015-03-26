New Hampshire police report gunfire in clash after bull let loose

Authorities say a New Hampshire man rammed another man's vehicle with his own and fired shots at the man's feet in a confrontation over who was responsible for allowing a bull to get loose.

Concord police say 28-year-old resident Brian Downs fired three shots: two into the ground at the other man's feet and one into the air.

Downs was arrested Saturday evening on two counts of reckless conduct and one count of criminal threatening. He is being held on $55,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court Monday.

It's not clear who owns the bull or what happened to it.