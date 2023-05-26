Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire police fatally shoot armed man outside Manchester apartment building

Multiple NH police officers discharged their firearms during the encounter

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man armed with a gun died after he was shot by police outside of a Manchester apartment building, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Friday.

Police received a 911 call around 3:25 a.m. for a report of a person who was armed at the building, the office said in a statement.

Police arrived to find a man with a gun. During the encounter, "multiple Manchester police officers ultimately discharged their firearms" and the man was shot, the statement said.

FORMER NEW HAMPSHIRE DOCTOR PLEADS GUILTY TO SUBMITTING OVER $1.9 MILLION IN FALSE MEDICARE CLAIMS

New Hampshire Fox News graphic

A man was fatally shot by police officers outside an apartment building in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died. It was not clear from the statement if the man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one else was hurt, the statement said.