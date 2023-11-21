Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire

New Hampshire man dies a secret multimillionaire, leaves $3.8M to his small town

No one in town knew that New Hampshire resident Geoffrey Holt, who died at age 82, was a successful financial investor with millions in earnings

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
An unassuming man living in a New Hampshire mobile home has been discovered to be a secret millionaire after he passed away in June. 

Geoffrey Holt, who died aged 82 this summer, amassed close to $4 million and left it to his local community in Hinsdale. 

"I don’t think anyone had any idea that he was that successful," said Hinsdale's Selectboard Chairman Steve Diorio.

Geoffrey Holt

In this photo provided by Ed Smith, Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, New Hampshire. Holt left the town of Hinsdale nearly $4 million when he died last June. (Ed Smith via AP)

He continued, "I know he didn’t have a whole lot of family, but nonetheless, to leave it to the town where he lived in... It's a tremendous gift."

Locals described Holt as quiet and unassuming, wearing old clothes and driving a lawn mower to get around instead of a car.

Neighbors say his house was largely empty and didn't have a television or internet.

Hinsdale town hall

Town Hall catches the early morning sunlight in Hinsdale, New Hampshire. The small town received a gift of $3.8 million from the estate of Geoffrey Holt, a longtime trailer park resident. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Holt's will instructed estate managers to pay out his $3.8 million fortune to the town of Hinsdale.

"Geoffrey had a learning disability. He had dyslexia," said Geoffrey Holt's sister, Alison Holt. 

She was aware that her brother had seen quiet success in investing but didn't know the extent of his earnings.

Hinsdale trailer

The trailer where Geoffrey Holt lived is seen at Stearns Park in Hinsdale, New Hampshire. For years, Holt was known as a mobile home park groundskeeper in the small New Hampshire town. Now, he's being remembered as a millionaire who gave his fortune to the community. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

She continued, "He was very smart in certain ways. When it came to writing or spelling, he was a lost cause. And my father was a professor. So, I think that Geoff felt like he was disappointing my dad. But maybe socking away all that money was a way to compete."

No concrete plans have been made for the use of Holt's donation, but ideas have been offered such as building restorations, an upgrade for the town hall, and ballot-counting machines for local voters.

