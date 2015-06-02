New Hampshire governor blocks bill that would have OK'd images of babies on beer bottle labels

Sorry, baby, your picture isn't going to be on the front of any beer bottles in New Hampshire.

Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan (HA'-sehn) on Tuesday vetoed a measure that would have allowed some images of minors to grace alcoholic beverage labels as long as they didn't encourage young people to drink.

Republican state Rep. Keith Murphy runs a popular tavern and sponsored the bill because he wanted to be able to buy Breakfast Stout, crafted by Founders Brewery Co. in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The beer's label depicts a chubby Norman Rockwell-esque baby scooping oatmeal into his mouth.

Hassan says allowing the images could undermine the state's efforts to fight underage drinking.

Murphy says the veto is an overreach. He notes neighboring Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont sell the beer.