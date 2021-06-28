New Hampshire boy shooting chipmunks strikes uncle in 'freak accident': police
Police said the bullet shot by the 8-year-old ricocheted after killing a chipmunk and hit the man in the head
A 8-year-old boy accidentally shot his uncle in the head while they were shooting chipmunks in New Hampshire, according to local reports.
The man's injuries were not life-threatening.
Milton Police Chief Richard Krauss told local newspaper Foster’s Daily Democrat that it was "truly just a freak accident."
"It’s not against the law for anyone to teach a child how to shoot and take them hunting, even at 8 years old," he told the newspaper.
Krauss noted that some kids "learn how to hunt and shoot a lot younger than that."
The 32-year-old uncle was injured Friday in Milton and is expected to recover, according to the report.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.