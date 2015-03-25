New Charges Filed Against Driver in Fatal Virginia Bus Crash

BOWLING GREEN, Va. -- Virginia authorities have charged the driver in this week's fatal bus crash with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The charges against 37-year-old Kin Yiu Cheung were filed Friday after he appeared in the Caroline County Courthouse on a reckless driving charge. That charged stemmed from Tuesday's crash that killed four women and injured several other passengers.

Cheung had been out on bond, but was arrested Friday after the new charges were filed.

Police say Cheung was fatigued when the Sky Express bus swerved off Interstate 95, hit an embankment and overturned about 30 miles north of Richmond. It departed Greensboro, N.C., on Monday night bound for New York City with 58 people.

Federal officials shut down the Charlotte, N.C.-based company after the crash for multiple safety violations.