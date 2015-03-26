Nevada Supreme Court hearing OJ Simpson's appeal of Las Vegas armed robbery conviction

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson's lawyers have asked a Nevada Supreme Court panel to overturn the imprisoned former football star's conviction in an armed 2007 hotel room heist and grant a new trial.

Attorneys for Simpson and convicted co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart argued Friday that neither man got a fair trial before they were convicted of robbing two sports memorabilia dealers of what Simpson claimed were his own belongings.

They say Simpson's acquittal in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles tainted the Las Vegas case.

Clark County District Attorney David Roger argues the Las Vegas trial was fair, and the verdicts were just.

A ruling is expected later this year.

Simpson is serving a sentence of nine to 33 years. Stewart is serving 7½ to 27 years.

