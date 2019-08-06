Homeowner put emojis on her home to mock neighbors, they claim

Residents in a Southern California city council meeting on Tuesday said a homeowner painted her house hot pink with two giant yellow emojis on the front to get back at them, and they are asking the city to act, according to a report.

The homeowner, Kathryn Kidd, is using the house as a short-term vacation rental, which is illegal in Manhattan Beach in southwestern Los Angeles County, according to one neighbor. She was fined $4,000 by the city, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Neighbors say the emojis – one sticking its tongue out and another with its mouth zipped shut - are meant to mock them.

"It’s about one homeowner saying F-U to the person she blames for her plight and F-U to the rest of the street,” one neighbor said.

CALIFORNIA MAN CLAIMS SWASTIKA LAWN DISPLAY IS ‘TIBET SYMBOL’ AMID NEIGHBORS’ COMPLAINTS

The emojis were spray-painted onto the home in May by local artist Z the Art after Kidd was fined.

Kidd told Easy Rider News the emojis weren’t meant to offend anyone. “I did it for the purpose of being happy, being positive, and I think it’s cute and quirky and kind of funny, and certainly was a time for the emoji.”

Kidd doesn’t live in the home, The Los Angeles Times reported. She reportedly lives somewhere else in Manhattan Beach.

She added that she’s not breaking any laws with the emojis.

City Attorney Mike Estrada said the city has “very little, if any” authority over murals on homes. according to The Times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neighbors are also considering whether the emojis could be categorized as graffiti or violate signage laws.