Nebraska
Published

Nebraska suspect, 26, charged with sexual assault after posing as high schooler: police

Zachary Scheich 26, claimed to be a 17-year-old when he attended high school this year

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A 26-year-old man in Nebraska was arrested last week for sex crimes after pretending to be a high school student, police said.

Lincoln resident Zachary Scheich 26, was charged with two counts of sexual assault through use of an electronic device and one count of sex trafficking of a minor on Friday. All three counts are felony charges.

The Lincoln Police Department said their investigation began on June 1 when Lincoln Public Schools discovered that someone was impersonating a student named Zak Hess.

"Hess reported to be 17 years old and initially enrolled at Northwest High School during the first semester and transferred to Southeast High School during the second semester, all during the 2022-2023 school year," the police said. "It was later determined that he had graduated from Lincoln Public Schools in 2015."

Zachary Scheich mugshot

Lincoln resident Zachary Scheich 26, was charged two counts of sexual assault and one count of sex trafficking of a minor. (Lincoln Police Department)

An investigation revealed that the suspect was 26 years old. At 5'4" and 120 pounds, police said that he blended in with the teenage students.

Scheich attended around 54 days of school, police said. Investigators also discovered that he had illegal sexual encounters with minors.

Zachary Scheich smiling

Lincoln authorities discovered that Scheich allegedly claimed to be a student named Zak Hess. (Lincoln Police Department)

"Continuing investigation led to the discovery of multiple contacts with juvenile students by Scheich under the false name of Hess," the Lincoln Police Department added. "This generated information sufficient for an arrest warrant."

Southeast High School exteriors

Scheich reportedly transferred to Southeast High School while disguised as a student. (Google Maps)

Scheich was arrested without incident. Lincoln Public Schools sent a letter to parents informing them that they are reviewing their enrollment procedures in light of the incident.

Anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect is urged to call police at 402-441-6000. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Lincoln Police Department for more information, but has not yet heard back.